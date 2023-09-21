Kylie Jenner accidentally shares private photo of her and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has accidentally shared a private photo of her and Timothée Chalamet on her phone’s lock screen.

The reality star and the actor went public with their relationship earlier this month, following months of speculation.

On Thursday, Kylie made an unexpected appearance at Milan Fashion Week to attend Prada’s SS24 show.

Kylie Jenner no desfile da Prada durante a #MFW – 21/09/23. pic.twitter.com/aZY4DyPy58 — Portal Jenner Brasil (@portaljennerin) September 21, 2023

The 26-year-old rubbed shoulders with a host of famous faces at the event, including Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson and Sofia Richie.

While sitting in the front row, Kylie was snapped holding her phone – revealing a sweet tribute to her actor beau on her lock screen.

Her lock screen featured a close up shot of Timothée kissing her on the cheek.

KYLIE JENNER’S LOCK SCREEN IS WITH TIMOTHEE CHALAMET 😍 pic.twitter.com/AXubpb4Mub — ⛈️ (@kylieangel777) September 21, 2023

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this month, but are yet to make their relationship Instagram official.

Last week, the pair were spotted looking very loved up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, where they watched the final of the U.S. Open.

Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were filmed with their arms around each other, and the makeup mogul was also seen stroking his hair.

Two days prior, the pair attended a star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann’s first beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Designer Gaia Repossi shared a video of the couple at the candlelit meal on Friday evening, which attracted a host of famous faces.

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside Tito’s Tacos in LA back in April.

In a video obtained by TMZ last week, the couple finally confirmed their relationship as they were spotted kissing and embracing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott was also at the gig.

Kylie’s romance with Timothée came after her split from her on-off beau Travis at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.