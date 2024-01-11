Kyle Richards reveals HUGE past conflict with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has opened up about a major past conflict with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

Back in July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had separated from her husband Mauricio.

After a “tough year,” the pair continue to live under the same roof in LA, but lead individual lives as they try to navigate what to do about their marriage.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 55-year-old reality TV star opened up about a past conflict with her husband during a card game with her castmates.

Fellow housewife Sutton Stracke posed a question about the appropriateness of husbands communicating with other women on social media.

To which Kyle responded: “I’ve had, like, a fight with Mau over that.”

“I hate that stuff. Liking people’s photos, following people.”

“Mau gets a lot of DMs from women,” she continued.

“They don’t care that he’s married. And they’re always the aggressor, and it just makes you realize there’s a lot of f**king a**holes out there.”

“You don’t have to follow every single person and like all their photos.”

She then added: “But yeah, I don’t like that at all. At all.”

The housewife went on to admit that she “would date a woman.”

This comes after rumours about her relationship with Morgan Wade surfaced.

Kyle can be seen asking the women whether they would ever “date a woman,” in the episode.

Fellow housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff proceeded to flip the question on the 54-year-old.

“Would you?” Crystal asked, to which Kyle matter-of-factly replied, “Yeah.”

Kyle: “Would you ever date a woman?” Crystal: “Would you?” Kyle: “Yep.” #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/7zVNtwmeuK — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 4, 2024

Rumours of the housewife’s romance with the country singer continued when Kyle appeared in Morgan’s steamy music video, poking fun at rumours they are dating.

The reality TV star plays the country singer’s love interest in the video for her song Fall in Love With Me.

In the three-minute video, Kyle and Morgan play neighbours who admire each other from afar, before they strip down together for a bath.

The video ends with the pair feeding each other fruit, and leaning in for several kisses.

The pair enjoyed a trip to Paris together back in September 2023 and Kyle quickly shut down rumours of the pair’s romance.

Speaking about the trip during an Amazon Live that month, Kyle explained: “We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online.”

“There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there and act like we were I don’t even know what.”

“I’m like, ‘There were cameras there! Just get your act together.’ But yes, it was a great shoot.”

Kyle noted that the trip documented the European leg of Morgan’s tour, before adding: “It was all great. It was just a fun, fun girls trip.” Kyle and Morgan also appear to have matching heart tattoos, and Morgan also has a ‘K’ tattooed on her inner elbow – which was inked by Kyle. Despite the speculation, Kyle has insisted the pair are just “good friends”. Kyle has previously said that her and Mauricio are still on good terms and spent Christmas together. A source told the outlet that the former couple “looked cordial” and “spoke to one another a few times throughout their time there.” Both Kyle and Mauricio shared snaps of their holiday on Instagram, however, neither featured their former spouse on their stories.