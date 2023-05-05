Kyle Richards responds to fans concerns about her weight loss

Kyle Richards has responded to fans concerns about her recent weight loss.

Fans started commenting on her slimmed-down figure after Dorit Kemsley shared a now-deleted photo of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast vacationing in Spain.

Instagram users claimed Kyle looked “unhealthy” in the snap, and suggested she “needs an intervention”.

Despite fans concerns, the 54-year-old has insisted she’s a “healthy weight”.

In a comment on Page Six’s Instagram page, Kyle explained: “The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on. Which I see now was not a good look.”

“I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that,” she added.

The news comes after Kyle previously shut down speculation she lost weight by taking Ozempic, a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

The Ozempic craze has been sweeping Hollywood in recent months, as other celebrities have admitted to taking the drug to lose weight.

Kyle previously told Page Six that she had “never heard” of Ozempic, and insisted her figure was down to diet, exercise, and cutting out alcohol.

“I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me,” she said.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit BodyWhys.ie, or else call their helpline 01-2107906.