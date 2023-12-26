Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky reunite for Christmas – months after announcing their split

Kyle Richards reunited with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky to spend Christmas Day with their daughters in Aspen – nearly six months after they announced their split.

The former couple are parents to Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15; as well as Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, whom she had with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

According to TMZ, the family dined together at the sushi restaurant, Matsuhisa, after spending the day skiing in Aspen, Colorado.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attempted to celebrate Christmas as usual with her divided family this year.

A source told the outlet that the former couple “looked cordial” and “spoke to one another a few times throughout their time there.”

Both Kyle and Mauricio shared snaps of their holiday on Instagram, however, neither featured their former spouse on their stories.

The Bravo star posed with her daughter Alexia for a cute snap, which she posted to her story and tagged her in.

Meanwhile, the CEO of The Agency posted a snap of him with the family’s beloved dog Storm, and captioned it: “Merry Christmas, wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

Kyle also reposted her daughter Alexia’s story of the family’s extravagant living space in the upscale resort town.

Mauricio raised eyebrows last week as he was spotted partying with Brazilian singer Anitta, amid his separation from Kyle.

Anitta, 30, is also fresh to the market as she had a recent break-up with Italian model and actor Simone Susinna.

The businessman shared stories of him and the singer skiing in Aspen on Wednesday alongside Venezuelan YouTuber Lele Pons.

The women could be seen gliding down the slopes in nothing but a towel while sipping Veuve Clicquot alongside Mauricio’s caption: “Some fun shenanigans about to occur.”

The YouTuber later shared a story on Instagram crediting the Bravo star for being their personal videographer on the trip and said: “Shoutout to our filmer [fire emoji].”

In his latest stories posted last week, the 53-year-old was seen spraying a bottle of champagne into the crowd and cosying up to Anitta.

The Daily Mail released a video today in which they questioned Kyle about Mauricio’s relationship with the Brazilian singer.

In the video, the paparazzi can be heard asking the reality star: “So there’s a rumour that Mauricio is dating Anita, is there any truth to that?”

Kyle scoffed at the question and responded with: “Come on guys,” to which the pap replied: “That’s what they’re speculating.”

Kyle shook her head and once again disputed the rumours by saying: “No.”

Meanwhile Kyle, 54, has been linked to country singer Morgan Wade, 28, in recent months.

The pair attended the Americana Music Awards together in September 2022, and since then they have been travelling the world together.

One eagle-eyed fan has also pointed out that the pair appear to be wearing matching rings.

Kyle and Morgan also appear to have matching heart tattoos, and Morgan also has a ‘K’ tattooed on her inner elbow – which was inked by Kyle.

Despite the speculation, the reality star has insisted the pair just “good friends”.

In July, it was reported that Mauricio and Kyle were set for a divorce after 27 years of marriage; however, they later revealed they were just separated after having a “rough year”.

Mauricio and Kyle live under the same roof in LA, but lead individual lives as they try to navigate what to do about their marriage.

Despite her estranged husband’s antics, Kyle has insisted that the pair are still on good terms and always planned on spending Christmas together.

She told E! News recemtly: “I definitely will be giving him a gift if we’re spending Christmas together. I just have to figure out with that gift would be.”

“Like with most relationships, first and foremost we’re friends,” Kyle added.