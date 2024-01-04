Kyle Richards admits she ‘would date a woman’ after Morgan Wade romance speculation

Kyle Richards has admitted that she “would date a woman” after rumours about her relationship with Morgan Wade surfaced.

Back in July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Reports of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation came after fans began questioning the reality star’s close relationship with country singer Morgan.

Fans had been searching Kyle’s Instagram for clues about her and her husband’s marriage problems, and many pointed out that she had been posting a lot of photos with Morgan in recent times – and not with her husband.

In an extended teaser for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle can be seen asking the women whether they would ever “date a woman.”

Fellow housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff proceeded to flip the question on the 54-year-old.

Kyle: “Would you ever date a woman?” Crystal: “Would you?” Kyle: “Yep.” #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/7zVNtwmeuK — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 4, 2024



“Would you?” Crystal asked, to which Kyle matter-of-factly replied, “Yeah.”

Rumours of the housewife’s romance with the country singer continued when Kyle appeared in Morgan’s steamy music video, poking fun at rumours they are dating.

The reality TV star plays the country singer’s love interest in the video for her song Fall in Love With Me.

In the three-minute video, Kyle and Morgan play neighbours who admire each other from afar, before they strip down together for a bath.

The video ends with the pair feeding each other fruit, and leaning in for several kisses.

The pair enjoyed a trip to Paris together back in September 2023 and Kyle quickly shut down rumours of the pair’s romance.

Speaking about the trip during an Amazon Live that month, Kyle explained: “We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online.”

“There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there and act like we were I don’t even know what.”

“I’m like, ‘There were cameras there! Just get your act together.’ But yes, it was a great shoot.”

Kyle noted that the trip documented the European leg of Morgan’s tour, before adding: “It was all great. It was just a fun, fun girls trip.” Kyle and Morgan also appear to have matching heart tattoos, and Morgan also has a ‘K’ tattooed on her inner elbow – which was inked by Kyle. Despite the speculation, Kyle has insisted the pair are just “good friends”. After announcing their split back in July, after a “tough year,” the pair continue to live under the same roof in LA, but lead individual lives as they try to navigate what to do about their marriage. Despite her estranged husband’s antics, Kyle has insisted that the pair are still on good terms and spent Christmas together. A source told the outlet that the former couple “looked cordial” and “spoke to one another a few times throughout their time there.” Both Kyle and Mauricio shared snaps of their holiday on Instagram, however, neither featured their former spouse on their stories. The Bravo star posed with her daughter Alexia for a cute snap, which she posted to her story and tagged her in.