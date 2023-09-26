Kyle Richards addresses trip to Paris with Morgan Wade amid rumours about their relationship

Kyle Richards has addressed her trip to Paris with Morgan Wade, amid rumours about their relationship.

Back in July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

However, Kyle and Mauricio later released a statement, in which they slammed rumours of their divorce as “untrue”, but revealed that the past year of their marriage had been “rough”.

Reports of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation came after fans began questioning the reality star’s close relationship with country singer Morgan.

Fans had been searching Kyle’s Instagram for clues about her and her husband’s marriage problems, and many pointed out that she had been posting a lot of photos with Morgan in recent times – and not with her husband.

Kyle and Morgan have both laughed off the dating rumours, but they recently raised eyebrows again when they were spotted in Paris together.

Speaking about the trip during an Amazon Live on Monday, Kyle explained: “We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online.”

“There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there and act like we were I don’t even know what.”

“I’m like, ‘There were cameras there! Just get your act together.’ But yes, it was a great shoot.”

Kyle noted that the trip documented the European leg of Morgan’s tour, before adding: “It was all great.It was just a fun, fun girls trip.”

It comes after Kyle appeared in Morgan’s steamy music video, poking fun at rumours they are dating.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star plays the country singer’s love interest in the video for her song Fall in Love With Me.

In the three-minute video, Kyle and Morgan play neighbours who admire each other from afar, before they strip down together for a bath.

The video ends with the pair feeding each other fruit, and leaning in for several kisses.