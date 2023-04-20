Kyle Richards addresses ‘frustrating’ rumours about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has addressed “frustrating” rumours about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

Back in February, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was papped without her wedding ring – sparking speculation her marriage was on the rocks.

Speaking to Page Six this week, the 54-year-old explained why she wasn’t wearing the precious piece of jewellery.

“It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” Kyle explained.

“A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know.”

The reality star, who has been married to the real estate broker since 1996, insisted they’re “unbothered” by the speculation.

“When this stuff would come up before, I would like, cry and I was devastated,” she confessed. “But now, I’m more like, ‘OK, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let’s see what you got for me here.’”

However, Kyle admitted she’s not looking forward to reliving the drama when the new season of RHOBH airs in a few months.

“Obviously, you don’t love that because when the show airs in six months, I will be dealing with this and people are going to be talking again and more fake stories and lies. It’s just really frustrating,” she added.

Kyle spoke out after Mauricio recently addressed the divorce rumours on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s In a Pod podcast.

The 52-year-old insisted: “We’re not getting divorced. I mean, it’s so dumb.”

“That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.”

“So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is… It was addressed by the girls. They brought it up. They really brought it up to Kyle.”

Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters – Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

The actress also has daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.