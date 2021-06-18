KUWTK producer makes shocking revelation about Kylie Jenner’s secret pregnancy

The reality star hid her pregnancy for nine months before she gave birth in 2018

Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam has made a shocking revelation about Kylie Jenner’s secret pregnancy.

The production manager has been working with the family since they launched their reality show in 2007, and has been through many life events with them.

During an interview with Variety, Farnaz discussed the time Kylie was pregnant with her daughter Stormi, and hid it from the world.

The makeup mogul was so secretive about her pregnancy that she kept it from the producers of her spin-off series Life of Kylie, which she was filming at the time.

Farnaz said: “Here’s the funny thing about Kylie’s pregnancy. She found out she was pregnant while she was filming Life of Kylie. We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras.”

A family member eventually told Farnaz that Kylie was pregnant, but she thought it was a test as the Kardashian-Jenner clan occasionally shared test information “just to find out who was leaking.”

“One of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret – and I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was,” she explained.

“I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!’ They used to do that sometimes, just to find out who was leaking.”

Kylie welcomed her daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.

Ad

The pair split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have recently sparked rumours that they’re back on.

Earlier this week, Kylie and Travis put on a loved-up display as they attended a gala event in NYC.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker get candid as they talk about the highs and lows of the past few years in business.

The girls also share their thoughts on Disney’s brand new Cruella movie, and reveal what fans should expect from the KUWTK reunion.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.