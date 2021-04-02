Viewers were delighted to see Rob back on their screens

KUWTK fans react after Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance on the show

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursday night, delighting longtime fans of the show.

During the episode, the 34-year-old joined his famous family at their vacation home in Malibu.

Rob has been mostly absent from the show over the past few years, as he’s struggled with his mental health behind the scenes.

The reality star looked happy and healthy during the episode – wearing a yellow t-shirt and black shorts.

As the episode aired, viewers reacted to Rob’s reappearance on the show on Twitter.

One fan wrote: “Omggg Rob looks so good!! #KUWTK.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Rob looks so good!!!! I’m so happy he’s part of this season!!!! #KUWTK.”

Rob looks so good and happy!

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently airing on E!

The family announced the end of their long-running reality show last September, after 14 years on air.

The Kardashian-Jenners have since signed a huge deal with streaming service Hulu.