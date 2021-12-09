Kristin Davis pays tribute to Willie Garson ahead of the premiere of the SATC reboot

Kristin Davis paid tribute to the late Willie Garson ahead of the premiere of ‘And Just Like That…’.

The actor, who famously played Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, sadly died of pancreatic cancer back in September.

Just weeks before his death, the 57-year-old finished shooting scenes for the reboot series, which is available to watch on Sky Comedy and NOW TV from today.

Kristin, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out with their SATC co-stars at the premiere of ‘And Just Like That…’ in New York on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the red carpet event, Kristin took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast at their first read through of the series, and remembered her late friend and co-star Willie.

The actress captioned the post: “I wanted to start today by paying homage to friends old and new. Especially our dear @willie.garson.”

“This a picture of our first read thru for And Just Like That…” she explained. “This was a joyful reunion for many of us and also the first time we met some of our incredible new friends and cast members.”

“Tonight we premier the new show and tomorrow you can all finally see it. Along with brilliant Willie’s performance.”

“We wish he could be here to celebrate with us . But we know he is enjoying the hoopla from afar ❤️❤️❤️” Kristin added.