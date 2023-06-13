Kristin Davis addresses Kim Cattrall fallout ahead of her cameo in season two of And Just Like That

Kristin Davis has addressed the fallout between her Sex and the City co-stars and Kim Cattrall, ahead of her cameo in season two of And Just Like That.

Earlier this month, the actress confirmed she filmed a “cliffhanger” scene for the second season of the SATC spin-off, after previously claiming she would never be a part of the show.

During a new interview with The Telegraph, Kristin was asked if any of the cast are still in touch with Kim, who famously played Samantha Jones in the original series.

Kristin cryptically replied: “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.”

“I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

According to The Post, Kim’s cliffhanger scene was filmed in a parking garage near Silvercup Studios in Queens, where interiors for the series are shot.

A source said staff on set were “definitely shocked” but “very intrigued” to see how writers plan to use the scene – which was filmed back in March.

A source told the publication: “She said she’d never do it! She said she’d never come back!”

“The fact that they’re keeping it very hush-hush says that there’s some implication that she might be coming back — not this season, but it’s definitely a cliffhanger that’s gonna get people to come back for Season 3.”

Last year, Kim told Variety that she was “never asked” to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for And Just Like That.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” the 66-year-old said at the time.

Kim also claimed the storyline of the revival series was “basically the third movie” that never got made.

Over the years, there has been speculation of a rift between the actress and her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 58-year-old starred as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kim in the original series, as well as the two feature films that followed in 2008 and 2010.

Last June, Sarah addressed speculation of a “catfight” between herself and Kim, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast: “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ – a fight.”

“I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with, ever. There is not a fight going on.”

“There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf.”

“I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.”

“So I just wish that they would stop calling this a catfight or an argument, because it doesn’t reflect, actually, there has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody. So that’s been kind of painful for me also.”

Season two of And Just Like That will stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK & Ireland from June 23.

