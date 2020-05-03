Kristin Cavallari’s former BFF accused of ‘seeking attention’ as she posts photo to look like she’s with Jay Cutler

She was already accused of having an affair with Jay Cutler on the las last season of Very Cavallari,and now Kristin Cavallari’s ex best friend is fuelling rumours once again.

Just days after Kristin Cavallari and Jay announced their divorce, Kelly Henderson sent fans of the show into overdrive when she uploaded and Instagram with an unknown man, who many believed to be Jay.

The 37-year-old shared a photo this weekend on her feed, sitting with a man who was wearing Jay’s signature rainbow beaded bracelet.

Dozens of fans jumped on the comments section to speculate that Kristin’s former bestie was with Jay.

“100% jays arm / bracelet this is shady as hell!,” one fan wrote. “If this isn’t Jay you’re thirsty. If it is … yikes’ and ‘I dont know whats worse, if its him or if you want us to think it is him but its really not,” another wrote.

“You knew exactly what posting this would do. So thirsty. 1. If it’s not him you knew people would think that 2. If it is him then it just shows everyone how desperate you are that you couldn’t find a man not married,” another user added.

And someone commented: “This is in such poor taste. No matter who is in this photo….starving for attention here.”

However a source told E! that it was definitely not Jay in the photo and that Kelly was just ‘seeking attention.’

“This is 100 percent not Jay. This is Kelly seeking attention. That’s all this is,” the insider claimed.

