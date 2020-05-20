Kristin Cavallari quits her E! reality show – after splitting from husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has officially quit her E! reality show, after splitting from her husband Jay Cutler.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the mother-of-three told fans: “As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari.”

“I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible.”

“To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys,” she added.

The news comes just weeks after Kristin announced her divorce from Jay Cutler last month.

In a statement, the couple said: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The former couple share three kids together – Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

