Kristin Cavallari ‘dating’ American country music singer – following split from Jay Cutler

Kristin and Jay called it quits last year

By
Sophie Clarke
-

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly dating American country music singer Chase Rice.

According to E! News, the Hills star has been spending time with the Nashville native over the past month.

A source told the publication: “At the moment, it’s still casual. It’s new. She’s been to one of his shows already and they’re having fun.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice)

Kristin’s rumoured romance comes after her split from her husband Jay Cutler.

Kristin and Jay announced their plans to divorce in April 2020, after almost seven years of marriage.

The former couple share three children – Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

Sophie Clarke

