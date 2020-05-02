Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reach temporary child custody agreement

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reached a temporary child custody agreement.

The couple initiated divorce proceedings last month, after almost seven years of marriage.

It’s believed their split hasn’t been very amicable, as Kristin accused Jay of “marital misconduct” in her divorce filing, and requested full custody of their three children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

The reality star also claimed that Jay was “blocking” her from buying a new home, preventing her from moving out of their current residence.

In Kristin’s divorce filing, it states: “If the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”

Jay has since agreed to let Kristin purchase a new home, and they’ve decided to temporarily split custody of their three kids.

A source told E! News: “They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place.”

“In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off.”

“They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week.”

The children will then switch between Jay and Kristin’s homes once she’s moved in to a new place.

