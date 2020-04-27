The couple have split after 10 years together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler divorce ‘nothing to do with cheating rumours’

The breakup between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler has “nothing to do with cheating rumours” from earlier this year – a source has revealed.

The couple announced this weekend that they are divorcing after 10 years together in a shock statement, after returning from a three-week trip to the Bahamas together.

While they were criticised for not coming home to Nashville sooner, once they did things seemed normal, as the couple continued to post on social media together.

Now sources are saying they knew they were breaking up before the trip.

“On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up,” a source told PEOPLE. “The reason they announced it now is because it’s a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward.”

Last season on their reality series, Kristin fell out with longtime friend Kelly Henderson, telling viewers that there were rumours that Jay was having an affair with the brunette.

But an insider has said the pair’s divorce has “absolutely nothing to do” with Kelly or the cheating rumours.

“Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show,” the source said.

“Jay is not as interested in all of that. She’s so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart,” the insider explained.

On the latest series of the show Kristin had spoken about how the couple had “switched up roles” and that she was now busy with her business and media opportunities, while former football star Jay was spending more time at home with the kids.

On Sunday, Kristin, 33, announced she and Jayk, 36, were getting divorced after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. They share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

