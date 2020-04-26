Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announce they are divorcing after 10 years of marriage

The pair have a reality show together on E!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announce they are divorcing after 10 years...

Kristin Cavallari has announced she is divorcing her husband of 10 years, Jay Cutler.

The 33-year-old made the shocking announcement on Sunday, sharing the news on her Instagram feed.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.’

The couple starred in reality TV show Very Cavallari together on E! and have three children together.

Kristin and Jay, 36, married in 2013 after getting engaged twice.

The news has come as a big shock to fans, as the couple have been sharing their quarantine together with their kids.

The entire family just came back from a trip to the Bahamas, where they all ended up isolating together as lockdown began while they were holidaying on the paradise island.

Kristin faced heavy criticism on social media for posting photos and videos from the Bahamas, while others were forced to stay inside their homes back in California.

