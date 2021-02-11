Kristen Wiig sparks rumours she has secretly married Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig has sparked rumours that she’s secretly married Avi Rothman.

It’s understood the actress got engaged to Avi in 2019, after they first started dating in 2016.

The notoriously private couple welcomed twins via surrogate back in June, but have yet to reveal the babies names.

The comedian appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, where she spoke about life with her “husband” and two babies.

When asked by the host how she was doing, Kristen replied: “Besides the fact that we are where we are, it’s hard to not feel the s**t and struggle that’s going on, in my home I’m very lucky that I have these two babies and my husband.”

“They make it all better, and it’s changed my life,” the 47-year-old added.

Speaking about juggling motherhood with her career, Kristen explained: “Right now I’m not going to an actual set but because of all this stuff I’m not as present as I would like to be and it’s really hard, because I’m convinced they’re going to forget who I am if I’m gone for a day.”

“I have looked at my children and said ‘I am your mother!'” she laughed.

“I am nervous about leaving and going to work when that happens because there’s something really nice about being home with them all the time, but they’re really young right now and I have that as an advantage, because they don’t really know when I’m not there.”

“But that time is coming and I’ll do my best to balance and they will come first,” she added.

The SNL star was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove for four years, but they called it quits in 2009.

