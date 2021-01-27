Kristen Stewart bears striking resemblance to Princess Diana in first look at upcoming film

The actress will play the late royal in a biopic called 'Spencer'

The first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been revealed.

The actress will portray the late princess in a biopic called ‘Spencer’, which is centred around Diana’s decision to leave Prince Charles and her decision to veer from her path to becoming queen.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the upcoming film is set for release later this year, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the death of the Princess of Wales next year.

The first photo of Kristen as Diana has been released, with the Twilight star bearing a striking resemblance to the late royal.

Kristen admitted there is a massive pressure that comes along with playing Princess Diana in upcoming film.

Speaking to InStyle, the 30-year-old said: “In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie.”

“It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly.”

“I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long,” she admitted.

The American actress revealed she is “intimidated” by the accent she must perfect for the role.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular.”

“I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”