Kristen Stewart admits she ‘felt spooky, spiritual feelings’ while filming Princess Diana movie

The actress will play the late Princess in the upcoming movie Spencer

Kristen Stewart has admitted she felt “spooky, spiritual feelings” while filming her upcoming movie about Princess Diana.

The 31-year-old will play the beloved royal in Spencer, which is set for release on November 5.

The film, which was directed by Pablo Larraín, will focus on one weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the Royal family for Christmas as Sandringham – and decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Kristen opened up about portraying the late Princess, and confessed she “felt some spooky, spiritual feelings” on set.

“I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off,” she explained.

“It’s scary to tell a story about someone who’s not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing.”

“She felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it’s all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine.”

“But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead. And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind. And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time,” Kristen said.

“Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day.”

“It just destroyed me constantly. And that itself felt spiritual … there were times where I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ almost like she was, you know, trying to break through. It was weird. And amazing. I’ve never felt anything like it in my life.”

Spencer premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, and has already received rave reviews.