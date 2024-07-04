Kris Jenner tearfully reveals plans to undergo major surgery after tumour discovery

Kris Jenner broke down in tears on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as she revealed her plans to have her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a tumour.

The famous family, aside from Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, were on a ski trip to Aspen when she shared the news.

The reality stars were playing their “peak and pit” game, where they each reveal the high and low points of their day, when Kris made the announcement.

Kris said: “My peak was just being here with all of you guys and the pit is that the rest of the family is not here…”

“I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn’t told you yet but… you know I went to the doctor and I had my scan… they found… and this just makes me really emotional, but…

“They found a cyst and like a little tumour on my ovary,” the matriarch revealed through tears.

“And so I went to the doctor, and Doctor A said I’ve got to have my ovaries taken out. And I’m just really emotional about it because you know they came in handy with you guys.”

In a confessional, Kris tells viewers: “I’m emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown in my tummy, and so that’s a very sacred place to me.”

Khloe then reveals that Kourtney is calling, and asks Kris if she wants to tell her now too.

The 68-year-old goes on to tell Kourtney her news, and says: “Yeah, I’m just getting a little bit of surgery because I have a tumour on my ovary so they’re gonna remove them.”

“Remove your ovaries?” Kourtney replies, before Kris confirms the news and says, “But it’s just, you know the emotional part for me is just having that gone.”

Kris’ other daughter Kim then says in a confessional: “To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is like a really big deal. I feel really sad for her, you know?

“I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation and how like you would feel really scared to be going through that.”

Cutting back to the family in Aspen, Kris tells her anxious looking kids: “If I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this.

“I don’t even… I’m not nervous to be put to sleep, I’m not nervous with Dr. A. She’s the best doctor in the world, but then you go to do it and it’s so real.”

Kourtney then says over the phone, “I would feel the same way.”

Speaking to the cameras, the eldest Kardashian sisters reveals in a confessional: “I mean, I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way.

“It’s like your womanly power, and it doesn’t mean that it’s like taking away, you know, who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this like sentimental feeling of what it’s created.”

An emotional Kris then adds: “It’s also a thing about getting older and it’s like a sign of like we’re done with you know part of your life, it’s a whole chapter that’s just closed.”

The 68-year-old receives a hug from Kim, as she admits: “It’s so sad… It’s the dumbest thing, but I love you guys and I just wanted you to know.”

Kim then jokes: “Should we have a farewell ovaries party?”