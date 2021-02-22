Kris Jenner set to follow in daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s footsteps with new brand

Kris Jenner is reportedly launching her own beauty brand.

The momager’s daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have already launched their own successful cosmetics and skincare brands – KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the 65-year-old is set to follow in their footsteps, after trademarking “Kris Jenner Beauty,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Skincare.”

The documents were filed on Wednesday, February 10, and include products that could potentially be in the reality star’s collection – with cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances being listed.

The news comes after Kendall Jenner unveiled her brand which she had secretly been working on for almost four years – 818 Tequila.

Kourtney Kardashian launched her lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, while Khloe Kardashian is the founder of the clothing brand Good American.

Next month, the final ever season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air.

After 14 years on air, the popular reality show is coming to an end with its 20th season, which is set for release from March 18.

Announcing the end of the show, Kim said: “To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she continued.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.