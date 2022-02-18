Kris Jenner reveals why friends and family are calling Kylie’s newborn son an ‘angel’ 

Kris Jenner has revealed why friends and family are calling her daughter Kylie Jenner’s newborn son an “angel”.

The reality star welcomed her second child, Wolf Webster, with her boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2, 2022.

After Kylie announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but notice the comments underneath her post.

A host of her family and friends commented angel emojis, and referred to her son as an “angel baby” – leading fans to believe she named him “Angel”.

However, Kylie’s mother Kris has since explained it’s related to Wolf’s very significant birthdate.

Speaking on The Ellen Show, the 66-year-old revealed: “He got the best birthdate, it was 2/2/22. That’s an angel number.”

“2-2-2 has always been Kylie’s angel number, and a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number, and she was wearing it when she gave birth.”

“It was so weird because she’s had the necklace for like five years.”

Kylie was actually seen wearing the necklace during her 73 Questions with Vogue last year.

Kris also opened up about the “amazing” moment Kylie gave birth to Wolf.

The momager explained: “It’s amazing I was in the hospital when he was born.”

“It was me, Kylie, and Travis. Because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people.”

“Back in the day I had like 15 people when I was giving birth it was like a party, but now it’s very controlled.”

“And when he came out, it was like ‘there’s Stormi being born all over again.'”

Ellen then asked the momager, “He looks like Stormi?” and Kris replied, “Exactly.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi, on February 1st, 2017.