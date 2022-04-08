Kris Jenner reveals what she told Kourtney Kardashian before her Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

Kris Jenner has revealed what she told Kourtney Kardashian before her Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

The reality star and Blink-182 exchanged vows in a chapel on Monday night, but have yet to obtain a marriage licence.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere of the new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kris revealed she “did know” about the surprise nuptials ahead of time.

Kris referred to the nuptials as getting “practice married,” and said that when she first heard of her daughter’s wedding plans she told her: “Hey honey, live your life.”

The momager joked that the Poosh creator is “coining a new phrase” with her recent walk down the aisle with the Blink-182 drummer, adding: “You never know what’s gonna happen.”

As for whether or not the ceremony was captured for reality TV, Kris teased: “We make it worth the wait.”

Kourtney took to Instagram earlier this week to share photos from her surprise wedding, and wrote: “Found these in my camera roll.”

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).”

“Practice makes perfect.”