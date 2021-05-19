The Kar-Jenner clan signed a deal with the streaming service last year

Kris Jenner reveals what fans can expect from their upcoming Hulu series

Kris Jenner has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Hulu series.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced their partnership with the streaming service in December, after confirming the end of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday, Kris said their partnership with Hulu was a “no brainer”.

The 65-year-old teased: “This is the next chapter.”

“In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.”

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

It’s not known if their new show will be similar to KUWTK, but the series will feature Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The series, which will debut later this year, will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the US, and on Star internationally.