Kris Jenner responds to claims Scott Disick has been ‘excommunicated by the Kardashians’

Kris Jenner has responded to claims Scott Disick has been “excommunicated by the Kardashians”.

The momager reacted to a recent Page Six report that quoted a source close to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex as saying the Talentless founder has been “kind of excommunicated” by the family “because the priority” is her new husband Travis Barker.

Commenting on a post about the report shared by Paper magazine, Kris wrote: “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family.”

“He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!” she added.

Scott dated Kris’s eldest daughter Kourtney on-off from 2006 to 2015, and the former couple share three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign.

Kourtney started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis at the end of 2020, and the couple got engaged last October, before tying the knot in May.

Scott previously expressed to Kris that he was feeling “left out” from the family, when she failed to invite him to her birthday party.

The 39-year-old said on an episode of The Kardashians: “For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s**t.”

“I love you, but how did you think I would feel?” he asked.

Kris insisted that she just did not want to create an “awkward” situation between Scott and Kourtney’s then-fiancé Travis.

In a confessional, the momager said: “Kourtney met her soulmate. That’s gotta be hard for Scott to absorb. But I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this.”

“He just needs to grow up and be a little more mature.”