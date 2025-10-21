Kris Jenner leads tributes to mark Kim Kardashian’s 45th birthday

Kris Jenner has kicked off tributes to mark her daughter’s birthday.

Today (October 21), Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 45th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Kim’s mother Kris has taken the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to her.

On Instagram, the 69-year-old chose to post a selection of photos from Kim’s life so far.

The sweet snaps showcase everything from Kim as a youngster and her career milestones, to family celebrations with her four children – 12-year-old North, nine-year-old Saint, seven-year-old Chicago and six-year-old Psalm.

In the caption of her post, Kris went on to describe Kim as her “beautiful, funny, smart, bold, brave, determined, kind, loving, loyal, fearless daughter Kimberly.”

“From the moment you came into this world, you changed my life forever. You have been the greatest gift, my inspiration, my ride or die, my best friend, and one of the biggest blessings I could ever ask for. There is not a day that goes by that I am not in awe of you,” she continued.

“Your drive, your heart, your strength, and your work ethic are an inspiration to me and to us all!!! You are the most incredible mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend. You lead by example, and you never stop showing up for everyone you love,” Kris gushed.

“You gracefully juggle motherhood, your businesses, your passions… and still find time to laugh, love, and lift others up, and that is something that fills me with endless pride. You are the definition of beauty inside and out, and I thank God every day for giving me you,” she added.

Kris concluded her caption by adding: “Happy birthday, my Kimberly. I love you more than you will ever imagine.”

Many fans of The Kardashians have since been taking to Kris’ comments section to extend their own birthday wishes to Kim.

“Happy birthday beautiful Kim!” one follower exclaimed.

“Amazing when I see young Kim photos, it shows how much North looks like her mom,” another praised.

“Oh how I love Kris birthday post. Happy birthday to such an icon!” a third fan replied.