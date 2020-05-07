Kourtney Kardashian ‘upset’ ex-boyfriend Scott Disick checked out of rehab early

The reality star left rehab after just six days due to "privacy concerns"

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “upset” that her ex Scott Disick checked out of rehab early.

The reality star checked out of a treatment centre in Colorado after just six days earlier this week, after a photo of him in a meeting was leaked online.

Scott’s ex Kourtney is now worried about how his decision will affect their three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

A source told The Sun: “Kourtney is upset Scott is back in LA and not in treatment. Also, she’s upset with how this affects their kids.”

“Mason is older now, and has a smartphone. He knows what is happening, unlike when Scott struggled a few years ago.”

“Kourtney wants Scott to go to treatment and get the help he needs, especially for their kids.”

It was previously reported that Scott entered rehab due to his ongoing battle with substance abuse.

However, Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer later told TMZ that he wasn’t there for drugs and alcohol.

Scott’s attorney said: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

He also revealed Scott’s plan to take legal action, after an alleged photo of him in a group meeting on Zoom was leaked to the press.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” Singer said.

“We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

The reality star had checked into All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado last Tuesday, but has since returned to Los Angeles.

After arriving at the rehab facility last week, Scott was placed under immediate COVID-19 quarantine, and had to stay in his private suite until he was tested for coronavirus.

A source told DailyMailTV: “Scott flew in on Tuesday and had to Zoom in to a group meeting from his room to introduce himself.”

“He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children and he’s been taking cocaine and drinking a lot.”

“He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic,” the source claimed.

“He told staff he didn’t want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.”

The news comes after Scott admitted he still struggles with the loss of his parents during the most recent episode of KUWTK.

His mother Bonnie passed away in 2013 after a long illness, and his father Jeff died of unknown causes just three months later in 2014.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: