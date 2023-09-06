Kourtney Kardashian thanks doctors for saving her baby’s life – as she breaks her silence on her hospitalisation

Kourtney Kardashian has thanked doctors for saving her baby’s life, as she broke her silence on her hospitalisation.

The reality star and her husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together and last week, Travis rushed home from tour to be by his wife’s side due to an “urgent family matter”.

Kourtney took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share a black-and-white photo of Travis holding her hand in the hospital, as she revealed she was rushed into “urgent fetal surgery”.

She wrote: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

”I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

While this baby will be Kourtney and Travis’ first together, the couple already have children from past relationships.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Meanwhile Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.