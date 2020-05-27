Kourtney Kardashian takes Scott Disick on desert vacation following rehab stint

The former couple went on holiday with their three kids over the weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick escaped to the desert for Memorial Day weekend.

The former couple stayed in a luxury villa at the 5-star Amangiri resort in Utah, alongside their three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Kourtney shared photos of her and the kids horseback riding on Instagram, and also shared a snap of her posing in a bikini.

According to E! News, Kourtney decided to take the kids to Utah, after the state announced it was reopening it’s national parks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Scott also shared some photos from the trip on his Instagram Story, including a sweet snap of him and his daughter Penelope.

The family trip comes just weeks after Scott was forced to leave a rehab facility in Colorado – due to privacy concerns.

A source close to the family told E!: “Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend.”

“He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He’s talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves.”

“Scott has been very willing and open to get help and wants to continue treatment. Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids,” the insider continued.

“She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him.”

“Scott is doing so much better since last month when he was feeling down. It truly takes him to hit rock bottom for him to get help and get his life back on track.”

The source also noted that Scott is “spending time apart” from his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“Scott and Sofia are still in touch. They are definitely still spending time apart for now,” the insider shared.

“Sofia wants to make sure Scott gets the help he needs before they can be in a healthy relationship but they aren’t completely calling it quits just yet.”

