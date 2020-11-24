Kourtney Kardashian ‘supportive’ of Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with 19-year-old model

Scott has been linked to Amelia Hamlin in recent weeks

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “supportive” of Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Amelia Hamlin.

The rumoured couple first sparked romance rumours last month, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

Last week, the KUWTK star and the 19-year-old model further fueled the rumours after being papped walking arm-in-arm on a beach in Malibu.

A source has since opened up about how Scott’s ex Kourtney is reacting to the romance, telling E! News: “Kourtney doesn’t care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy.”

The insider added that Scott was “at his best” when he is “able to find a balance between dating and family time.”

“He’s in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids. That’s when Kourtney is happiest.”

Amelia is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

The stunning model has a large social media platform, often posting snaps of herself on Instagram to her 707k followers.

The news comes just two months after Scott officially split from Sofia Richie, after three years of dating.

In recent weeks, fans have also called for Scott to rekindle his romance with Kourtney.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.