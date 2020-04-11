The reality star is already mum to three kids

Kourtney Kardashian sparks rumours she’s trying for another baby

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked rumours that she’s trying for another baby.

The KUWTK star already shares three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

However, a comment posted by Kourtney on her Instagram has led fans to believe she wants a fourth child.

On Friday, the 40-year-old posted a sultry photo of herself baring her mid-section, and a fan commented, “You are pregnant,” under the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

Another fan then replied, “nope, wish she was.”

After spotting their comments, Kourtney responded to the thread by commenting, “Put the blessing out there though,” alongside a praying hands emoji.

The news comes after Kourtney said she “wished” she was pregnant, after fans speculated she was expecting back in January.

The reality star is currently dating Algerian model Younes Bendjima.

The pair split back in August 2018 after two years of dating, but have since reunited.