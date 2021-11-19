Kourtney Kardashian slams speculation she doesn’t spend enough time with her kids

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed speculation she doesn’t spend enough time with her kids.

Over the past few months, the 42-year-old’s Instagram feed has been flooded with loved-up snaps of her and Travis Barker.

The couple’s PDA has led some people to believe she doesn’t spend as much time with her three children, but Kourtney has firmly shut down that narrative.

On Thursday, the reality star shared snaps of her and her kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, riding horses in Cabo San Lucas.

In the comment section, an Instagram user commented: “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????”

Hitting back at their nasty comment, Kourtney replied: “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”

The Poosh founder shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who she split from in 2015.

Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, since late last year – and the pair recently got engaged.

Earlier this week, the pair celebrated Travis’ 46th birthday, and Kourtney surprised him with his dream car — a vintage Buick GNX.

