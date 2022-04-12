Kourtney Kardashian slams Scott Disick over his ‘despicable’ DM to Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed Scott Disick over his “despicable” DM to Younes Bendjima.

In September last year, Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourtney and her new beau Travis Barker kissing on a boat in Italy, and wrote: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes, who shared the DM on his Instagram Story, replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Alongside the screenshot, Younes wrote: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately… Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

Kourtney addressed the DM drama during the premiere episode of The Kardashians, which airs on Disney+ on Friday.

She recalled: “When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand.’ He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story.”

“Then I wrote him, ‘This is despicable. Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it.’ I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes. Then I was like, ‘That’s not really the vibe. Don’t go DMing my ex-boyfriend.’”

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Following her split from Scott, Kourtney dated Younes back in 2017 for over a year, and briefly reunited with him in 2019.

Kourtney started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis at the end of 2020, and the couple got engaged in October last year.

The pair, who often flaunt their romance on social media, got married in Las Vegas earlier this month.