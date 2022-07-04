Kourtney Kardashian slams paparazzi amid husband Travis Barker’s hospitalisation: ‘A new level of low’

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed the paparazzi for selling “old photos” of her amid her husband Travis Barker’s hospitalisation.

The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to hospital last Tuesday in “excruciating pain”, and it was later revealed that he was suffering from “severe, life-threatening pancreatitis”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kourtney hit out at the paps who were selling weeks-old photos of her, claiming she was “out and about” while her husband was “fighting for his life” in the hospital.

The Poosh founder wrote: “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…”

“These photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)….I didn’t forget about you.”

“A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame you.”

Prior to this post, Kourtney thanked the healthcare staff who looked after her husband, and also thanked fans for their “prayers”.

She wrote: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

“Travis and I went in for a routing endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The reality star continued: “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

“I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

In another post, Kourtney wrote: “It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.” Travis Barker hospitalized, his wife Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the hospital by his side. https://t.co/SROKmGn37K — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2022