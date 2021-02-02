Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation in the BEST way

Kourtney Kardashian has shut down pregnancy speculation in the best way.

The KUWTK star shares three children with ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap from the beach, as she posed in a black bikini.

Kourtney captioned the post: “Can you hear me now?”

One follower commented: “Expecting? ♥️🤰🏻”, while a second wrote: “Are you pregnant? 🥰”

The mum-of-three hilariously hit back, replying: “I thought I looked skinny 😹”.

The news comes amid reports Kourtney is dating musician Travis Barker.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have reportedly been dating for a couple of months, after their friendship turned romantic.

The couple live in the same Calabasas neighbourhood, and were spotted spending time together in Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home last month.

A source told E! News: “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis.

“They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic. Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney.”

“The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent.”

“He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”