Kourtney Kardashian shares update on IVF journey amid hopes to have a baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has shared an update on IVF journey, amid her hopes to have a baby with Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder, who married the Blink-182 drummer earlier this year, explained her decision to take a break from the medication in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The 43-year-old said: “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

The reality star, who shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, has also said she will be putting Travis on a sex ban this autumn as part of an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse.

She explained: “You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days.”

“It’s to reset your body. You do all of that—and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours.”

“Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”

When asked if it is hard for her to abstain from sex, Kourtney said: “Yeah, kind of. But the reward on the other side—when you can’t have something and then you have it, right?”

“It’s like I can’t wait for all the obvious things, but then I also like the simplest things like I can’t wait to have caffeine. It’s definitely about moderation and being kind to yourself… If I’m going to Cabo, I’m definitely drinking margaritas and having chips and guacamole. It’s all about the balance.”

Kourtney previously revealed she felt like she was in menopause after taking medication to try to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization.

Speaking about her fertility treatments during season one of The Kardashians, the Lemme founder admitted: “It hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

The reality star also spoke to her mom Kris Jenner about some of the social media backlash she’s gotten amid her IVF process, including how she’s “gained so much weight”.

She said: “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through. The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause.”

A shocked Kris asked: “Based off of what? A drug?” to which Kourtney replied: “Yes.”

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.