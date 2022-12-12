Kourtney Kardashian shares update on her IVF journey with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has shared an update on her IVF journey with Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot earlier this year, started seeking fertility treatments in 2021 amid their hopes to have a baby.

The couple continued the treatments for nearly a year, but have been unable to conceive.

Kourtney recently took a break from the medication to see if she and Travis could have a pregnancy naturally.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 43-year-old revealed she is “finally getting my energy back” after the treatment.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her on a treadmill, the reality star wrote: “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Kourtney has spoke openly about her fertility journey on The Kardashians.

In one episode, she said: “The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do.”

“It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

In another update, the mum-of-three said: “Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg, but it didn’t make it to [the] embryo stage. We start back again.”

Kourtney has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, and he’s a step-dad to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.