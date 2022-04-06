Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from her Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has shared photos from her Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

The couple exchanged vows in a chapel on Monday night, but have yet to obtain a marriage licence.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the reality star wrote: “Found these in my camera roll.”

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”