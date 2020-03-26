Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she deleted son Mason’s Instagram

Mason Disick launched his very own Instagram account yesterday – but it turns out, he didn’t have permission from mum Kourtney Kardashian.

The mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went rouge on Instagram last night, broadcasting live on his new account and spilling some family secrets.

The account was then mysteriously deleted.

However, mum Kourtney has explained that she deleted the account after Mason signed up for the app without permission.

“He started an Instagram yesterday, he didn’t ask us,” Kourtney explained, in an Instagram live of her own.

She revealed that 10-year-old Mason doesn’t have a phone, but he does have access to an iPad and a laptop.

As soon as Kourt found out about the @masondisickofficial” account, she intervened.

“I made it private, and then he turned it back to public without me knowing,” said.

After Mason placed the account back to public, Kourtney deleted it: “It’s gone,” she said.