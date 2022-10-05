Kourtney Kardashian reveals the REAL reason she’s ‘not as close’ to her sister Khloe anymore

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the real reason she’s not as close to her sister Khloe Kardashian anymore.

The famous siblings used to be the closest out of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but their relationship has changed in recent years.

Appearing on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 43-year-old explained that they drifted apart when Khloe “bonded” with their other sister Kim.

“I think that when Khloé was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate at that time, I felt like they really bonded,” Kourtney said.

“They were going through the same things. That’s when I was unhappy with the show — partially because of them two, kind of ganging up.”

“It was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me.”

The mother-of-three also noted that she was starting therapy at the time, which was “a lot” to deal with.

“The daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever, in the fight. I probably blacked out,” Kourtney said, referring to the physical fight she got into with Kim during season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“It was a lot. I felt like it was an intense time,” she confessed.

Kourtney also explained: “I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing.”

“I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, ‘Protect your energy.’ And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in.”

While she’s not as close to Khloe as she once was, Kourtney insisted: “I feel like Khloé and I are good. I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan. We were FaceTiming.”

“We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school. We’re good.”

“I think just life isn’t the same. I think I’m in a different place,” she added.