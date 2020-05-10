Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s a Normal People fan too

Kourtney Kardashian is the latest celebrity to share her love for the hit show Normal People.

The BBC/Hulu series has won worldwide praise, with A-listers also sharing their own praise for the Irish love story.

This week alone James Corden said the series “changed his life” and now Kourtney has given the series a huge plug.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality star shared a clip from the show, with Connell’s arm around Marianne’s.

“This show” she wrote on her stories, alongside a love heart and a sad face emoji.

It seems the famous Kardashian sister has been binge-watching the series, as she shared clips from the final episodes.

