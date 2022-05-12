Kourtney Kardashian reveals she BROKE her $1 million engagement ring: ‘I hysterically cried for hours’

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she BROKE the $1 million engagement ring her fiancé Travis Barker proposed to her with.

In the most recent episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, Kris Jenner noticed her daughter was not wearing her diamond ring, and asked her where it was.

The Poosh founder explained: “It’s actually getting fixed.”

Kourtney admitted breaking her ring was “probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life.”

She recalled: “I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like thinking it would be safe right next to me.”

“I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad.’”

The 43-year-old said her husband-to-be took the news in his stride and “handled it the best.”

Kourtney continued: “It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown. I was just like, this is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?”

Travis helped to design Kourtney’s gargantuan Lorraine Schwartz ring, which he proposed to her with in October last year.

The couple, who started dating at the end of 2020, got married in Vegas last month – but the wedding was unofficial as they did not have a marriage license.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.