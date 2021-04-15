Kourtney Kardashian reveals ‘no one wanted’ a show about her family before KUWTK

The current season will be the final ever season of the show

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed “no one wanted” a show about her family before Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After 14 years on air, the popular reality show is coming to an end with its 20th season, with the finale set to air this summer.

Ahead of the show’s conclusion, Kourtney recalled how the show came to be, and revealed it was initially picked up as a “filler” show.

The 41-year-old told PEOPLE magazine: “This producer that met Kim had just found her really interesting and wanted to shoot with her, so they came and Kim was like, ‘Can we come to the store [Dash]?'”

“They came to the store and the girl was like, ‘Oh my God, you and your sisters! This is everything.’ So then we started trying to pitch a show, like, [about] the sisters. I remember we went to E!, we went to everything – I think no one wanted it or something.”

The POOSH founder recalled the moment a casting director called over to the family’s house for dinner and told Kris Jenner: “‘This has to be a reality show — I’m calling Ryan Seacrest.'”

"They introduced Ryan to my mom and then we made a reel, and it just was picked up right away," she said. "I think something happened with like, Lindsay Lohan's show and they needed filler, and so they were like, 'Oh, this is going to be a one-season thing.'" "It's hard when you first start filming, because I would think about like, 'Oh my God, what did I say? What did I do?'" "But then I didn't realize how little of it is actually used, and that you also don't know how editors are going to edit it and make you look, or what the intention is. I think once we started seeing edits, I felt more comfortable." Opening up about the show's conclusion, Kourtney said: "I think we get so scared of change, just as people … but I don't know, I'm excited. It is bittersweet thinking of the crew that we have seen every day for like 13 years." Announcing the news that the show was coming to an end, Kim said: "To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children." "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way," she continued. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.” “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added. Andy Cohen is set to host an epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, to celebrate the show’s final season this summer.