Kourtney Kardashian reveals how much fans will see Travis Barker on new reality show

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed how much fans will see her fiancé Travis Barker on her family’s new reality show.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu next month, and the new series has been described as a “premium version” of their old show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As expected, the programme will delve into their personal lives – including Kim’s very public divorce from Kanye West, and Khloe’s ongoing drama with Tristan Thompson.

We already know the new series will document Kourtney’s romantic engagement to Travis Barker last year, but will the Blink-182 drummer be a regular on the show?

Speaking to Variety, the 42-year-old said there’s “a lot of us on there”, but admitted she won’t go into too much detail about their relationship.

“I definitely hold my relationship really close. It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons,” she explained.

“There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.”

Kourtney also noted Travis didn’t have any reservations about being on camera “as long as we’re happy with it.”

“He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it’s not his thing, but I think he’s happy to…”

“And we have had so much fun while we’ve been filming certain things that we’re doing, so I’ll just invite the producers to come along,” she said.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the reality star in October, after less than a year of dating.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.