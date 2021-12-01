Kourtney Kardashian responds to speculation she’s expecting a baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at speculation she’s expecting a baby with Travis Barker.

Amid reports the couple are hoping to get pregnant by next year, the mother-of-three has denied she’s already expecting.

After posting a photo of herself in a swimming pool on Tuesday night, an Instagram user commented: “Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly?”

Responding to their comment, Kourtney replied: “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has hit back at pregnancy speculation on social media.

Back in August, the 42-year-old was inundated with comments asking if she was pregnant after she posted photos showing off her midriff.

After a fan commented “SHES PREGNANT ” under the post, Kourtney clapped back by replying: “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Two months later though, E! News reported that Kourtney and Travis want to have a baby together, after announcing their engagement.

At the time, a source told the publication: “They would love nothing more than to have a baby together.”

“Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

“They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families. Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do.”

Kourtney is already mum to three children who she shares with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Meanwhile Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.