Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy speculation

Kourtney Kardashian has, once again, responded to pregnancy speculation on Instagram.

The 41-year-old shared snaps of her lounging during quarantine, and one excited fan commented, “SHE’S PREGNANT,” under Kourtney’s post.

However, the mother-of-three was quick to shut down rumours she’s pregnant by replying: “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it.

“I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body,” she added.

Kourtney’s response comes just one month after she admitted she was “offended” by people thinking she’s pregnant.

At the start of April, the KUWTK star posted a sultry photo of herself baring her mid-section, and a fan commented, “You are pregnant,” under the photo.

The mother-of-three initially poked fun at the comment, and said it would be a “blessing” if she was.

However, Kourtney later confessed she “did take [the comments] offensively.”

Speaking to her friend Sarah Howard on Instagram Live, Kourtney said she shared the picture knowing she “didn’t look pregnant”, and was hurt by some of the comments suggesting she was.

“I’ve been pregnant three times I know what my body looks like,” she explained. “To me it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body.”

The reality star continued: “I think there’s so much criticism on everybody, not even just your physicality but the way we do things.”

“We live in this social media world where people think they should comment. Everyone has such vastly different opinions.”

Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian that has been forced to respond to pregnancy rumours this week.

Just last night, Khloe Kardashian slammed claims she’s expecting another baby with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson in a series of furious tweets.

