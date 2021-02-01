Kourtney Kardashian leaves flirty comment on rumoured boyfriend Travis Barker’s latest post

Kourtney Kardashian has left a flirty comment on her rumoured boyfriend Travis Barker’s latest post.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have reportedly been dating for a couple of months, after their friendship turned romantic.

Travis has been spotted leaving flirty comments under the KUWTK star’s Instagram posts in recent months, with Kourtney now returning the favour.

The musician shared a throwback clip of him performing with his first “punk band” on Sunday, with Kourtney simply commenting: “wow.”

Fans commented under Kourtney’s remark, with one saying: writing: “@kourtneykardash soo are you two dating??”

A second commented: “OK KOURTNEY WE SEE YOU👀 slidin into my mans comments like that.”

The couple live in the same Calabasas neighbourhood, and were spotted spending time together in Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home last month.

A source told E! News: “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis.

“They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic. Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney.”

“The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent.”

“He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

Travis shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

Kourtney is also parent to three kids – son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.