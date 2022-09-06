Kourtney Kardashian lands major deal with popular online fashion retailer

Kourtney Kardashian has landed a major deal with popular online fashion retailer boohoo.

The Poosh founder is the brand’s newest ambassador with a focus on sustainability, and her 45-piece collection will launch on September 13.

Speaking about the collaboration, the reality star said: “When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line.”

The 43-year-old continued: “It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.”

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

The collection, which has a price range of €6 to €90, includes boohoo’s first foray into vintage, with two key styles custom sourced exclusively for this range.

Other garments feature materials made from recycled fibers, statement pieces to forever cherish, staple wardrobe silhouettes made with traceable cotton and cleverly designed multiway pieces that give customers a variety of styling options.

Carol Kane, Co-Founder and Executive Director boohoo Group, said of the collab: “We are delighted to be working with Kourtney. We all know there’s an environmental and social cost to producing clothes, but there are ways the fashion industry can be smarter.”

She continued: “boohoo has taken the bold decision to listen to our customers when they tell us they want to make more sustainable choices, but that the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are.”

“When we first met with Kourtney, she said exactly the same thing, and we realized we had an opportunity to use this collaboration to try and help inform our customers and empower them to make more informed choices.”

“When we spoke to the experts from across the industry, everyone said education was the key, and we could all see this was quite a unique opportunity to speak directly to millions of people across the globe and deliver something we don’t believe has been done before.”