Kourtney Kardashian hits back at pregnancy speculation on social media

The 42-year-old is reportedly engaged to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed speculation she’s expecting another baby on social media.

On Thursday night, the KUWTK star posted several photos of herself in a SKIMS bralet, showing off her midriff.

The mother-of-three captioned the post: “Say hi to my closet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney’s post was quickly inundated with comments, as many fans suggested she may be pregnant.

After a fan commented, “SHES PREGNANT,” under the post – Kourtney clapped back.

Much to their surprise, the 42-year-old replied: “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Kourtney shut down pregnancy speculation amid reports she’s secretly engaged to Travis Barker.

Last month, the couple attended Conor McGregor’s fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas.

Days later, The Sun reported that Travis proposed to Kourtney while they were in Sin City.

An insider said: “I think Travis has been planning the proposal for ages. They want to start their own family together – that is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together.”

“Kourt’s never been married, and for years, told [her ex] Scott [Disick] she wasn’t interested because of her parents’ divorce.”

“She actually turned down Scott a few times – but things with Travis are different. They’ve talked a lot about marriage and the future.”

“She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it’s about making a new family.”

The source continued: “For her, she wants to get to the baby part and feels like she’s finally got her happy fairytale ending and just wants it all to start immediately. Travis is just as excited, and very much on the same page.”

“Right now they live in separate houses and there are quite a few complications to manage in terms of where the kids live.”

“But they are determined they can make this work, and that getting married and having a new baby is the right thing for the future.”

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Meanwhile Travis is father to Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17 – who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.